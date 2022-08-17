Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
3
5
3
3
6

Altuve 2b
3
1
0
0
1
2
.277

READ MORE
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 3 6
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .277
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .296
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .264
Peña ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
McCormick cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .232
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 1 4 9
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Jiménez dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .308
1-Robert pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .201
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .201
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .236
a-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Gonzàlez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Houston 100 200 000_3 5 1
Chicago 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs_Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez, Mancini.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.

DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 12-4 7 7 2 2 3 6 100 2.72
Stanek, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 1.09
Pressly, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.78
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kopech, L, 4-9 6 5 3 3 2 2 90 3.25
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.61
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.06
López 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.72

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories