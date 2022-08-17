Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 3 3 6 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .277 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .296 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .264 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 McCormick cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .232 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 1 4 9 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Jiménez dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .308 1-Robert pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .201 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .201 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .236 a-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Gonzàlez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Houston 100 200 000_3 5 1 Chicago 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs_Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez, Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.

DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 12-4 7 7 2 2 3 6 100 2.72 Stanek, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 1.09 Pressly, S, 24-28 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.78

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech, L, 4-9 6 5 3 3 2 2 90 3.25 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.61 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.06 López 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.72

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).

