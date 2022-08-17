Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|4
|9
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|1-Robert pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.201
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gonzàlez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Houston
|100
|200
|000_3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E_Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs_Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez, Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.
DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 12-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|100
|2.72
|Stanek, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.09
|Pressly, S, 24-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.78
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 4-9
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|90
|3.25
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.61
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.06
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.72
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).
