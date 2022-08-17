Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzàlez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Valdez (1). DP_Houston 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez (6), Mancini (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,12-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Stanek H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly S,24-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech L,4-9
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).
