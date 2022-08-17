Trending:
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:32 pm
Houston

Chicago

Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 8 1
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 Jiménez dh 2 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Robert pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0
Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1
Peña ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0
McCormick cf 4 0 1 1 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 1 0
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzàlez ss 4 0 1 0
Houston 100 200 000 3
Chicago 000 200 000 2

E_Valdez (1). DP_Houston 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez (6), Mancini (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,12-4 7 7 2 2 3 6
Stanek H,12 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Kopech L,4-9 6 5 3 3 2 2
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1
López 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).

