Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 34 4 12 4 Arraez 1b 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 1 0 Miranda dh 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 2 3 2 Gordon cf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1 Kepler rf 4 0 2 1 Peña ss 4 0 2 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 Dubón cf 4 0 1 1 Cave lf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0

Minnesota 000 000 002 — 2 Houston 010 100 20x — 4

E_Polanco (8), Dubón (4). DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kepler (16), Tucker (21), Mancini (18), Altuve (27). HR_Bregman (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Sanchez L,0-1 4 6 2 2 1 4 Sands 2 4 1 1 0 3 Megill 1 1 1 1 0 1 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1

Houston Verlander W,16-3 6 0 0 0 0 10 Stanek H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Neris H,20 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 Abreu S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Sands pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Sanchez (Altuve). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:19. A_32,639 (41,168).

