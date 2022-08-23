Trending:
Houston 4, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 11:49 pm
Minnesota

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 34 4 12 4
Arraez 1b 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 1 0
Miranda dh 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 2 3 2
Gordon cf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1
Kepler rf 4 0 2 1 Peña ss 4 0 2 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 Dubón cf 4 0 1 1
Cave lf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 000 002 2
Houston 010 100 20x 4

E_Polanco (8), Dubón (4). DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kepler (16), Tucker (21), Mancini (18), Altuve (27). HR_Bregman (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Sanchez L,0-1 4 6 2 2 1 4
Sands 2 4 1 1 0 3
Megill 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,16-3 6 0 0 0 0 10
Stanek H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Neris H,20 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Abreu S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Sands pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Sanchez (Altuve). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:19. A_32,639 (41,168).

Top Stories