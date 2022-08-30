Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

Houston

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from...

READ MORE

Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 33 2 7 2
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0
Peña ss 5 1 3 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 García rf 4 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Mathias dh 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 Duran 3b 3 1 1 1
Matijevic dh 4 0 0 0 Thompson lf 3 1 2 1
McCormick cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Houston 102 000 100 4
Texas 001 010 000 2

E_Duran (8). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B_Altuve (30). HR_Altuve (22), Thompson (1), Duran (5). SB_García (22). SF_Bregman (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,14-4 8 7 2 2 0 8
Neris S,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Dunning L,3-7 5 7 3 2 3 5
Hearn 1 1 1 1 2 1
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 1 1
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hearn pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Valdez.

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:56. A_25,566 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories