Houston 4, Texas 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Matijevic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|102
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Texas
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Duran (8). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B_Altuve (30). HR_Altuve (22), Thompson (1), Duran (5). SB_García (22). SF_Bregman (7).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,14-4
|8
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Neris S,3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning L,3-7
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Hearn
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Leclerc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hearn pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:56. A_25,566 (40,300).
