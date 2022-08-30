Houston 4, Texas 2

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
8
4
6
8
Altuve 2b
5
2
2
1
0
1
.284
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.458
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Houston
|102
|000
|100_4
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|010
|000_2
|7
|1
E_Duran (8). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B_Altuve (30). HR_Altuve (22), off Dunning; Thompson (1), off Valdez; Duran (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Bregman (77), Altuve (46), Vázquez (5), Gurriel (40), Thompson (7), Duran (23). SB_García (22). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Matijevic 2, Tucker); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.
GIDP_Vázquez, Gurriel, Heim.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 14-4
|8
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|104
|2.63
|Neris, S, 3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.48
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 3-7
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|95
|4.16
|Hearn
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|5.17
|Leclerc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.25
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-1. WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:56. A_25,566 (40,300).
