Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
8
4
6
8

Altuve 2b
5
2
2
1
0
1
.284

READ MORE
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 6 8
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .284
Peña ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .246
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 1 2 0 .267
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .243
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333
Matijevic dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186
McCormick cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 10
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .296
Mathias dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .458
Duran 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Thompson lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .275
Houston 102 000 100_4 8 0
Texas 001 010 000_2 7 1

E_Duran (8). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 4. 2B_Altuve (30). HR_Altuve (22), off Dunning; Thompson (1), off Valdez; Duran (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Bregman (77), Altuve (46), Vázquez (5), Gurriel (40), Thompson (7), Duran (23). SB_García (22). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Matijevic 2, Tucker); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

GIDP_Vázquez, Gurriel, Heim.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 14-4 8 7 2 2 0 8 104 2.63
Neris, S, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.48
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 3-7 5 7 3 2 3 5 95 4.16
Hearn 1 1 1 1 2 1 24 5.17
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.25
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-1. WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:56. A_25,566 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories