Houston 5, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:04 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 4 14
Dubón 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .216
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .247
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .296
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Tucker rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Peña ss 3 0 0 1 0 3 .246
McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .216
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .181
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 2 9
Acuña Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Olson 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .251
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262
Grissom 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .395
Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .213
a-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Grossman rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Houston 002 000 021_5 10 0
Atlanta 200 000 002_4 7 1

a-grounded out for Ozuna in the 7th.

E_Heredia (1). LOB_Houston 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Grissom (3). 3B_d’Arnaud (1). HR_Olson (26), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (79), Tucker (82), Peña (44), Gurriel (36), Olson 2 (83), d’Arnaud (45), Grissom (9). SB_McCormick (2), Tucker (19), Meyers (1), Dubón (2). CS_Acuña Jr. (10), Tucker (2). SF_Peña.

        Insight by EY: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado 2, Bregman, Gurriel); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_d’Arnaud.

DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 12-4 7 5 2 2 2 6 98 3.63
Montero, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.49
Pressly, S, 25-29 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.11
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 5 2 2 2 11 97 3.99
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.34
Lee, L, 3-1 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 12 2.72
Stephens 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 33 3.30

Inherited runners-scored_Stephens 1-0. WP_Urquidy, Matzek. PB_d’Arnaud (3).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_42,531 (41,084).

