Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Houston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

5

10

5

4

14 Dubón 2b

5

2

2

0

0

0

.216 READ MORE

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 4 14 Dubón 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .216 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .247 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .296 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .261 Tucker rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Peña ss 3 0 0 1 0 3 .246 McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .216 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .181

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 2 9 Acuña Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Olson 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .251 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262 Grissom 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .395 Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .213 a-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Grossman rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Houston 002 000 021_5 10 0 Atlanta 200 000 002_4 7 1

a-grounded out for Ozuna in the 7th.

E_Heredia (1). LOB_Houston 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Grissom (3). 3B_d’Arnaud (1). HR_Olson (26), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (79), Tucker (82), Peña (44), Gurriel (36), Olson 2 (83), d’Arnaud (45), Grissom (9). SB_McCormick (2), Tucker (19), Meyers (1), Dubón (2). CS_Acuña Jr. (10), Tucker (2). SF_Peña.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado 2, Bregman, Gurriel); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_d’Arnaud.

DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 12-4 7 5 2 2 2 6 98 3.63 Montero, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.49 Pressly, S, 25-29 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.11

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 5 2 2 2 11 97 3.99 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.34 Lee, L, 3-1 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 12 2.72 Stephens 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 33 3.30

Inherited runners-scored_Stephens 1-0. WP_Urquidy, Matzek. PB_d’Arnaud (3).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_42,531 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.