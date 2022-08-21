Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
10
5
4
14
Dubón 2b
5
2
2
0
0
0
.216
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.246
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.181
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Grissom 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.395
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|a-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Grossman rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Houston
|002
|000
|021_5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|002_4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Ozuna in the 7th.
E_Heredia (1). LOB_Houston 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Grissom (3). 3B_d’Arnaud (1). HR_Olson (26), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (79), Tucker (82), Peña (44), Gurriel (36), Olson 2 (83), d’Arnaud (45), Grissom (9). SB_McCormick (2), Tucker (19), Meyers (1), Dubón (2). CS_Acuña Jr. (10), Tucker (2). SF_Peña.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado 2, Bregman, Gurriel); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_d’Arnaud.
DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, Peña, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 12-4
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|3.63
|Montero, H, 18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.49
|Pressly, S, 25-29
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.11
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|11
|97
|3.99
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.34
|Lee, L, 3-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|2.72
|Stephens
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|3.30
Inherited runners-scored_Stephens 1-0. WP_Urquidy, Matzek. PB_d’Arnaud (3).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:11. A_42,531 (41,084).
