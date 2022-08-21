Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Houston
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Dubón 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grissom 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grossman rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|002
|000
|021
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|002
|—
|4
E_Heredia (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Houston 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Grissom (3). 3B_d’Arnaud (1). HR_Olson (26). SB_McCormick (2), Tucker (19), Meyers (1), Dubón (2). SF_Peña (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,12-4
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Montero H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,25-29
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|11
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee L,3-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stephens
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
WP_Urquidy, Matzek.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:11. A_42,531 (41,084).
