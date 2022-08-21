On Air: This Just In!
Houston 5, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:04 pm
Houston

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 32 4 7 4
Dubón 2b 5 2 2 0 Acuña Jr. dh 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 2 2 2
Tucker rf 5 0 2 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1
Peña ss 3 0 0 1 Grissom 2b 4 0 2 1
McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 Harris II cf 4 0 0 0
Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Rosario ph 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0
Grossman rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Houston 002 000 021 5
Atlanta 200 000 002 4

E_Heredia (1). DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Houston 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Grissom (3). 3B_d’Arnaud (1). HR_Olson (26). SB_McCormick (2), Tucker (19), Meyers (1), Dubón (2). SF_Peña (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy W,12-4 7 5 2 2 2 6
Montero H,18 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,25-29 1 2 2 2 0 1
Atlanta
Morton 6 5 2 2 2 11
Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lee L,3-1 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Stephens 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3

WP_Urquidy, Matzek.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_42,531 (41,084).

