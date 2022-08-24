Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
3
4
2
5
9
Polanco 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.237
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|5
|6
|5
|3
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mancini lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Dubón pr-cf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|002_3
|4
|0
|Houston
|101
|003
|00x_5
|6
|1
a-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th.
1-ran for McCormick in the 7th.
E_Dubón (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B_Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR_Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBIs_Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF_Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Kepler); Houston 0. RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 2.
Runners moved up_Celestino. LIDP_Kepler. GIDP_Altuve, Bregman.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda; Correa, Polanco, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Altuve).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 7-6
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|66
|4.56
|Fulmer
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|3.49
|Smeltzer
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|3.86
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 13-4
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|106
|2.65
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.22
|Montero
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.61
HBP_Bundy (Alvarez). WP_Fulmer.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:40. A_27,070 (41,168).
