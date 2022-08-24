Trending:
Sports News

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 11:11 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
3
4
2
5
9

Polanco 2b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.237

Totals 30 3 4 2 5 9
Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237
Correa ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .267
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266
Arraez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .325
Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256
a-Gordon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Beckham lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .080
b-Cave ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .154
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228
León c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .143
c-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 5 6 5 3 1
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .246
Alvarez dh 2 1 1 0 1 0 .297
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .265
Tucker rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Mancini lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Peña ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247
McCormick cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238
1-Dubón pr-cf-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180
Minnesota 001 000 002_3 4 0
Houston 101 003 00x_5 6 1

a-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th.

1-ran for McCormick in the 7th.

E_Dubón (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B_Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR_Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBIs_Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF_Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Kepler); Houston 0. RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Celestino. LIDP_Kepler. GIDP_Altuve, Bregman.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda; Correa, Polanco, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Altuve).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 7-6 5 3 2 2 1 0 66 4.56
Fulmer 1 3 3 3 0 0 23 3.49
Smeltzer 2 0 0 0 2 1 27 3.86
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 13-4 7 2 1 1 4 8 106 2.65
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.22
Montero 1 2 2 1 1 0 23 2.61

HBP_Bundy (Alvarez). WP_Fulmer.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_27,070 (41,168).

Sports News

Top Stories