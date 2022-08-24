Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 2 5 9 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Correa ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .267 Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .276 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266 Arraez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .325 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 a-Gordon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Beckham lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .080 b-Cave ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .154 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228 León c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .143 c-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 5 6 5 3 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .246 Alvarez dh 2 1 1 0 1 0 .297 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .265 Tucker rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Mancini lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247 McCormick cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238 1-Dubón pr-cf-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180

Minnesota 001 000 002_3 4 0 Houston 101 003 00x_5 6 1

a-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th.

1-ran for McCormick in the 7th.

E_Dubón (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B_Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR_Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBIs_Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF_Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Kepler); Houston 0. RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Celestino. LIDP_Kepler. GIDP_Altuve, Bregman.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda; Correa, Polanco, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Altuve).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 7-6 5 3 2 2 1 0 66 4.56 Fulmer 1 3 3 3 0 0 23 3.49 Smeltzer 2 0 0 0 2 1 27 3.86

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 13-4 7 2 1 1 4 8 106 2.65 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.22 Montero 1 2 2 1 1 0 23 2.61

HBP_Bundy (Alvarez). WP_Fulmer.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_27,070 (41,168).

