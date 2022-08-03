Houston 6, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Houston
|220
|020
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Boston 1, Houston 0. LOB_Boston 5, Houston 6. 2B_Pham (1), Peña (12), Altuve (21), Dubón (5), Tucker (16). HR_Bogaerts (9), Mancini (11). SF_Bregman (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,4-5
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Bello
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ort
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,10-4
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|S.Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Urquidy (Verdugo), Ort (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:42. A_32,295 (41,168).
