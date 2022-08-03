On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 6, Boston 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

Boston

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

ab
r
...

READ MORE

Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 34 6 12 6
Duran cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 4 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 1 1 0
Devers dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 1
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 1
Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz lf 3 1 1 0
Arroyo 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 2
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 2
McGuire c 3 0 2 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
Sánchez 2b 2 0 0 0 Dubón cf 4 0 1 0
Boston 000 000 001 1
Houston 220 020 00x 6

DP_Boston 1, Houston 0. LOB_Boston 5, Houston 6. 2B_Pham (1), Peña (12), Altuve (21), Dubón (5), Tucker (16). HR_Bogaerts (9), Mancini (11). SF_Bregman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill L,4-5 3 6 4 4 0 1
Bello 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ort 3 4 2 2 0 2
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Urquidy W,10-4 7 2 0 0 0 10
S.Martinez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Urquidy (Verdugo), Ort (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

T_2:42. A_32,295 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories