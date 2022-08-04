Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
6
11
6
6
6
Altuve 2b
4
0
2
0
1
0
.283
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Houston
|001
|030
|200_6
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Díaz (2), Ramírez (6). LOB_Houston 11, Cleveland 5. 2B_Maldonado (11), Altuve (22). HR_McCormick (11), off McCarty; Maldonado (11), off McCarty. RBIs_McCormick 3 (29), Maldonado 3 (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Altuve, Maldonado 2, Díaz, Gurriel 3); Cleveland 1 (Rosario). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Maldonado, Peña. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 15-3
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|96
|1.73
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.21
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.30
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-10
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|5
|4
|99
|4.49
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.54
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.49
|McCarty
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|6.04
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:03. A_16,808 (34,788).
