Houston 6, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
6
11
6
6
6

Altuve 2b
4
0
2
0
1
0
.283

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 3 0 1 7
Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Rosario dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Benson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .179
Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Houston 001 030 200_6 11 1
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Díaz (2), Ramírez (6). LOB_Houston 11, Cleveland 5. 2B_Maldonado (11), Altuve (22). HR_McCormick (11), off McCarty; Maldonado (11), off McCarty. RBIs_McCormick 3 (29), Maldonado 3 (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Altuve, Maldonado 2, Díaz, Gurriel 3); Cleveland 1 (Rosario). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Peña. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 15-3 6 2 0 0 1 5 96 1.73
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.21
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.30
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 2-10 4 1-3 7 4 4 5 4 99 4.49
Sandlin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.54
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.49
McCarty 3 3 2 2 0 2 37 6.04

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:03. A_16,808 (34,788).

