Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 11 6 6 6 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .283 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Alvarez dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .304 a-Mancini ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Díaz lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .251 Peña ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .255 McCormick rf 5 2 3 3 0 2 .236 Dubón cf-2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Maldonado c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .178

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 3 0 1 7 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Rosario dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Benson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .179 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Houston 001 030 200_6 11 1 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-struck out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Díaz (2), Ramírez (6). LOB_Houston 11, Cleveland 5. 2B_Maldonado (11), Altuve (22). HR_McCormick (11), off McCarty; Maldonado (11), off McCarty. RBIs_McCormick 3 (29), Maldonado 3 (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Altuve, Maldonado 2, Díaz, Gurriel 3); Cleveland 1 (Rosario). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Peña. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 15-3 6 2 0 0 1 5 96 1.73 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.21 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.30

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 2-10 4 1-3 7 4 4 5 4 99 4.49 Sandlin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.54 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.49 McCarty 3 3 2 2 0 2 37 6.04

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:03. A_16,808 (34,788).

