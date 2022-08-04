Trending:
Houston 6, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 10:28 pm
Houston

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 31 0 3 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0
Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 Rosario dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 1 1 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0
Mancini ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Jones rf 3 0 0 0
Díaz lf 4 1 0 0 Benson cf 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 5 0 2 0 Hedges c 2 0 1 0
McCormick rf 5 2 3 3 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0
Dubón cf-2b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 2 3
Houston 001 030 200 6
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Díaz (2), Ramírez (6). DP_Houston 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 11, Cleveland 5. 2B_Maldonado (11), Altuve (22). HR_McCormick (11), Maldonado (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,15-3 6 2 0 0 1 5
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Plesac L,2-10 4 1-3 7 4 4 5 4
Sandlin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0
McCarty 3 3 2 2 0 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:03. A_16,808 (34,788).

