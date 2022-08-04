Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Houston
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|001
|030
|200
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Díaz (2), Ramírez (6). DP_Houston 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 11, Cleveland 5. 2B_Maldonado (11), Altuve (22). HR_McCormick (11), Maldonado (11).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,15-3
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,2-10
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarty
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:03. A_16,808 (34,788).
