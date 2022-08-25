Trending:
Sports News

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:41 pm
Minnesota

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Minnesota Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 2 Totals 32 6 11 5
Arraez dh 3 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 3 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0
Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0
Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 3 2 0
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 3
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 1
Sánchez c 3 1 1 0 Dubón rf 4 0 0 0
Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Minnesota 110 010 000 3
Houston 401 000 01x 6

DP_Minnesota 1, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 5. 2B_Sánchez (20), Altuve (28), Bregman (34), Peña (16). 3B_Gordon (4). HR_Polanco (16), Mancini (16). SB_Vázquez (1). SF_Arraez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer L,2-7 4 8 5 5 1 2
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1
López 1 2 0 0 0 1
Megill 1 1 1 1 1 3
Houston
Garcia W,11-8 5 5 3 3 1 5
Smith H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Maton H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neris H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montero S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:11. A_33,320 (41,168).

Sports News

Top Stories