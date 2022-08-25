Trending:
Houston 6, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:41 pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 2 1 10
Arraez dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .322
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .238
Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .275
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Sánchez c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .215
Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 11 5 3 7
Altuve 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .286
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248
Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Bregman 3b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .267
Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .292
Mancini dh 4 1 1 3 0 3 .263
Peña ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Dubón rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Minnesota 110 010 000_3 7 0
Houston 401 000 01x_6 11 0

LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 5. 2B_Sánchez (20), Altuve (28), Bregman (34), Peña (16). 3B_Gordon (4). HR_Polanco (16), off Garcia; Mancini (16), off Archer. RBIs_Polanco (56), Arraez (41), Mancini 3 (57), Vázquez (46), Peña (45). SB_Vázquez (1). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Arraez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; Houston 1 (Dubón). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 1; Houston 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Celestino, Alvarez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda, Correa, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, L, 2-7 4 8 5 5 1 2 88 4.34
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 1.98
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.61
López 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 1.88
Megill 1 1 1 1 1 3 23 3.48
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 11-8 5 5 3 3 1 5 88 4.14
Smith, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.00
Maton, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.38
Neris, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.61
Montero, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.56

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:11. A_33,320 (41,168).

