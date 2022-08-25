Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
7
2
1
10
Arraez dh
3
0
0
1
0
0
.322
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|1
|10
|
|Arraez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|3
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.263
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Dubón rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|000_3
|7
|0
|Houston
|401
|000
|01x_6
|11
|0
LOB_Minnesota 3, Houston 5. 2B_Sánchez (20), Altuve (28), Bregman (34), Peña (16). 3B_Gordon (4). HR_Polanco (16), off Garcia; Mancini (16), off Archer. RBIs_Polanco (56), Arraez (41), Mancini 3 (57), Vázquez (46), Peña (45). SB_Vázquez (1). CS_Vázquez (3). SF_Arraez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; Houston 1 (Dubón). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 1; Houston 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Celestino, Alvarez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda, Correa, Miranda); Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 2-7
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|88
|4.34
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.98
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.61
|López
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.88
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|23
|3.48
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 11-8
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|88
|4.14
|Smith, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.00
|Maton, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.38
|Neris, H, 21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.61
|Montero, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.56
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:11. A_33,320 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.