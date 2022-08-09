Houston 7, Texas 5

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 2 10 Semien 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .239 Seager ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 García rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 J.Smith 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .220 Thompson lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .211 Miller dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Culberson ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260 b-Viloria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 7 7 3 4 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .286 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .238 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .251 Tucker rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .242 Díaz lf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .251 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Peña ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Meyers cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .217

Texas 102 110 000_5 7 0 Houston 000 421 00x_7 7 0

a-doubled for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B_Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR_Semien (16), off Urquidy; Seager (25), off Urquidy; García (19), off Urquidy; Díaz (10), off Pérez. RBIs_Semien (53), Seager 2 (57), Thompson (1), García (71), Díaz 4 (31), Altuve (39), Gurriel (31), Tucker (68). SB_J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Taveras, Semien, Seager 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_García, Alvarez.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 9-3 5 6 7 7 3 2 79 2.85 Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.01 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.96

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 11-4 5 5 5 5 2 4 96 3.85 W.Smith, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.25 Montero, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.55 Neris, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.48 Pressly, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:49. A_30,629 (41,168).

