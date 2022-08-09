Houston 7, Texas 5

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
5
7
5
2
10
Semien 2b
4
2
1
1
1
1
.239
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.251
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Texas
|102
|110
|000_5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|421
|00x_7
|7
|0
a-doubled for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B_Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR_Semien (16), off Urquidy; Seager (25), off Urquidy; García (19), off Urquidy; Díaz (10), off Pérez. RBIs_Semien (53), Seager 2 (57), Thompson (1), García (71), Díaz 4 (31), Altuve (39), Gurriel (31), Tucker (68). SB_J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Taveras, Semien, Seager 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_García, Alvarez.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 9-3
|5
|
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|79
|2.85
|Leclerc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.01
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.96
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 11-4
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|96
|3.85
|W.Smith, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Montero, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.55
|Neris, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.48
|Pressly, S, 22-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:49. A_30,629 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.