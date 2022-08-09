Houston 7, Texas 5

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|102
|110
|000
|—
|5
|Houston
|000
|421
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Texas 1, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B_Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR_Semien (16), Seager (25), García (19), Díaz (10). SB_J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF_Gurriel (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,9-3
|5
|
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Leclerc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,11-4
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|W.Smith H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,22-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pérez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:49. A_30,629 (41,168).
