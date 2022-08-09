Trending:
Houston 7, Texas 5

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 11:15 pm
Texas

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 29 7 7 7
Semien 2b 4 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 1
Seager ss 5 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
García rf 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 1
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 4 1 1 4
J.Smith 3b 3 1 0 0 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0
Thompson lf 4 0 2 1 Peña ss 3 0 0 0
Miller dh 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
Culberson ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Meyers cf 3 1 0 0
Viloria ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 102 110 000 5
Houston 000 421 00x 7

DP_Texas 1, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B_Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR_Semien (16), Seager (25), García (19), Díaz (10). SB_J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF_Gurriel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez L,9-3 5 6 7 7 3 2
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Urquidy W,11-4 5 5 5 5 2 4
W.Smith H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Montero H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,22-26 1 1 0 0 0 2

Pérez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:49. A_30,629 (41,168).

Top Stories