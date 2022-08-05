Trending:
Houston 9, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:28 pm
Houston

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 14 9 Totals 33 3 8 3
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 Kwan lf 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 Benson lf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 5 1 2 1 Rosario ss 5 1 1 1
Dubón pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Mancini dh 5 2 2 5 Jones ph 1 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
McCormick rf 3 2 1 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0
Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 Miller dh-3b 3 1 0 0
Freeman 2b 2 1 1 0
Maile c 4 0 2 1
Straw cf 4 0 1 1
Houston 015 200 010 9
Cleveland 100 000 200 3

DP_Houston 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR_Mancini 2 (13), Rosario (7). SF_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,10-4 6 1-3 7 3 3 3 3
Martinez H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
Gaddis L,0-1 3 1-3 7 8 8 2 2
Hentges 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 2 4 1 1 0 0

HBP_Valdez (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_24,712 (34,788).

