Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Houston
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Kwan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dubón pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Miller dh-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Houston
|015
|200
|010
|—
|9
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Houston 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR_Mancini 2 (13), Rosario (7). SF_Maldonado (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,10-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Martinez H,3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gaddis L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Hentges
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Valdez (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_24,712 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.