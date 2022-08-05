Trending:
Houston 9, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:28 pm
1 min read
      

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 14 9 2 4
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .287
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Alvarez lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306
1-Dubón pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .249
Mancini dh 5 2 2 5 0 0 .268
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
McCormick rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .237
Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 0 0 .184
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 4 8
Kwan lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Benson lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .289
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Miller dh-3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .242
Freeman 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Maile c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .217
Straw cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Houston 015 200 010_9 14 0
Cleveland 100 000 200_3 8 0

a-struck out for Shaw in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR_Mancini 2 (13), off Gaddis; Rosario (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Mancini 5 (48), Alvarez (73), Altuve (38), Gurriel (30), Maldonado (34), Rosario (42), Maile (9), Straw (21). SF_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Straw, Jones 2, Maile). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Mancini, Gonzalez.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Freeman, Naylor).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 10-4 6 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 91 2.87
Martinez, H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.99
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.56
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaddis, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 8 8 2 2 79 21.60
Hentges 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 26 3.32
Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 5.36
De Los Santos 2 4 1 1 0 0 35 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 3-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Valdez (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_24,712 (34,788).

