Houston 9, Cleveland 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|2
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|1-Dubón pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Mancini dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.268
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCormick rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|
|Kwan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Miller dh-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Houston
|015
|200
|010_9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|200_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Shaw in the 7th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR_Mancini 2 (13), off Gaddis; Rosario (7), off Valdez. RBIs_Mancini 5 (48), Alvarez (73), Altuve (38), Gurriel (30), Maldonado (34), Rosario (42), Maile (9), Straw (21). SF_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Straw, Jones 2, Maile). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Bregman, Mancini, Gonzalez.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Freeman, Naylor).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 10-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|2.87
|Martinez, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.99
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.56
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaddis, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|79
|21.60
|Hentges
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.32
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.36
|De Los Santos
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|35
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 3-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Valdez (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_24,712 (34,788).
