Houston Dynamo bring losing streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids

Houston Dynamo (7-14-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (8-10-7, 11th in the Western Conference) Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -144, Houston +351, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo aim to stop a four-game slide with a win against the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are 6-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have a 3-0-0 record in games they record three or more goals.

The Dynamo are 5-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are 3-0-0 when they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored 12 goals and added five assists for the Rapids. Jonathan Lewis has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Ferreira has scored eight goals with three assists for the Dynamo. Fafa Picault has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Lucas Esteves (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured), Steve Clark (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

