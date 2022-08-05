Trending:
Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder

ANDREW WAGNER
August 5, 2022 8:51 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the last month, posting a 2.70 ERA over his last four starts with 29 strikeouts and eight walks over 23 1/3 innings.

He turned in a gem his last time out, holding the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings.

When the injury occurred or its severity haven’t been announced yet by the Reds, who made the move shortly before opening a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers in Milwaukee.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Hendrix was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill Greene’s spot on the active roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

