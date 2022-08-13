On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hurkacz beats Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in Montreal semifinals

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 6:30 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta faced Britain’s Daniel Evans in the night match.

The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz had 18 aces and came to the net regularly,

“I think I found a good rhythm and I was making the right decisions,” Hurkacz said.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News