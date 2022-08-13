Hurkacz beats Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in Montreal semifinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta faced Britain’s Daniel Evans in the night match.

The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz had 18 aces and came to the net regularly,

“I think I found a good rhythm and I was making the right decisions,” Hurkacz said.

