Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:29 pm
1 min read
      

First Quarter

Tampa Bay 3 7 0 0 10
Indianapolis 7 7 10 3 27

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 30, 10:31.

Ind_Jackson 1 run (Blankenship kick), :16.

Second Quarter

TB_Vaughn 1 run (Succop kick), 10:12.

Ind_Lindsay 2 run (Blankenship kick), 1:37.

Third Quarter

Ind_Ehlinger 45 run (Blankenship kick), 14:02.

Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 2:53.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 46, 6:24.

___

TB Ind
First downs 14 13
Total Net Yards 272 264
Rushes-yards 29-93 25-120
Passing 179 144
Punt Returns 3-13 7-70
Kickoff Returns 5-102 1-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-25-0 15-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-12
Punts 7-45.714 5-50.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-32 5-39
Time of Possession 32:12 27:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Vaughn 9-36, Laird 12-35, Fournette 2-13, R.White 6-9. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 1-45, Lindsay 7-23, Price 4-17, T.Williams 5-16, Ryan 1-11, Foles 2-5, Jackson 4-3, Coan 1-0.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Trask 7-10-0-94, Gabbert 5-7-0-46, Brady 6-8-0-44. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-7-0-65, Ryan 5-7-0-59, Foles 3-5-0-24, Coan 2-3-0-8.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 3-36, Laird 3-19, Otton 2-37, Brate 2-10, Darden 2-9, Howland 1-46, Jones 1-20, Thompkins 1-3, R.White 1-3, Fournette 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Patmon 3-50, Jackson 3-34, Pittman 3-29, Harris 1-12, Woods 1-12, Strachan 1-11, Dulin 1-6, Granson 1-6, Price 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Borregales 52.

