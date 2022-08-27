Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Tampa Bay
First Quarter
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|10
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 30, 10:31.
Ind_Jackson 1 run (Blankenship kick), :16.
Second Quarter
TB_Vaughn 1 run (Succop kick), 10:12.
Ind_Lindsay 2 run (Blankenship kick), 1:37.
Third Quarter
Ind_Ehlinger 45 run (Blankenship kick), 14:02.
Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 2:53.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 46, 6:24.
___
|
|TB
|Ind
|First downs
|14
|13
|Total Net Yards
|272
|264
|Rushes-yards
|29-93
|25-120
|Passing
|179
|144
|Punt Returns
|3-13
|7-70
|Kickoff Returns
|5-102
|1-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-25-0
|15-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|3-12
|Punts
|7-45.714
|5-50.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-32
|5-39
|Time of Possession
|32:12
|27:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Vaughn 9-36, Laird 12-35, Fournette 2-13, R.White 6-9. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 1-45, Lindsay 7-23, Price 4-17, T.Williams 5-16, Ryan 1-11, Foles 2-5, Jackson 4-3, Coan 1-0.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Trask 7-10-0-94, Gabbert 5-7-0-46, Brady 6-8-0-44. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-7-0-65, Ryan 5-7-0-59, Foles 3-5-0-24, Coan 2-3-0-8.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 3-36, Laird 3-19, Otton 2-37, Brate 2-10, Darden 2-9, Howland 1-46, Jones 1-20, Thompkins 1-3, R.White 1-3, Fournette 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Patmon 3-50, Jackson 3-34, Pittman 3-29, Harris 1-12, Woods 1-12, Strachan 1-11, Dulin 1-6, Granson 1-6, Price 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Borregales 52.
