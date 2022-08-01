IndyCar Points Leaders

Through July 31
1. Will Power, 431.
2. Marcus Ericsson, 422.
3. Josef Newgarden, 399.
4. Scott Dixon, 393.
5. Pato O’Ward, 385.
6. Alex Palou, 379.
7. Scott McLaughlin, 350.
8. Alexander Rossi, 318.
9. Felix Rosenqvist, 299.
10. Colton Herta, 284.
11. Rinus VeeKay, 282.
12. Graham Rahal, 274.
13. Simon Pagenaud, 262.
14. Romain Grosjean, 259.
15. Christian Lundgaard, 248.
16. Conor Daly, 236.
17. David Malukas, 220.
18. Helio Castroneves, 207.
19. Takuma Sato, 199.
20. Callum Ilott, 167.
21. Jimmie Johnson, 166.
22. Jack Harvey, 158.
23. Devlin DeFrancesco, 151.
24. Kyle Kirkwood, 133.
25. Dalton Kellett, 103.
26. Tony Kanaan, 78.
27. Santino Ferrucci, 71.
28. Ed Carpenter, 67.
29. Tatiana Calderon, 58.
30. JR Hildebrand, 53.
31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.
32. Simona de Silvestro, 21.
33. Marco Andretti, 17.
34. Sage Karam, 14.
35. Stefan Wilson, 10.
