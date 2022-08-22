IndyCar Schedule-Winners

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 2:00 pm
Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)

March 20 — XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)

May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O’Ward)

May 14 — GMR Grand Prix (Colton Herta)

May 29 — 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Marcus Ericsson)

June 5 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Will Power)

June 12 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Josef Newgarden)

July 3 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Scott McLaughlin)

July 17 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 23 — Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (Josef Newgarden)

July 24 — Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (Pato O’Ward)

July 30 — Gallagher Grand Prix (Alexander Rossi)

Aug. 7 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 20 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Josef Newgarden)

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Top Stories