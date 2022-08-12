Ismaily scores on Lille debut in 1-1 draw at Nantes

NANTES, France (AP) — Brazilian defender Ismaily scored on his debut for Lille in a 1-1 draw at Nantes in the French league on Friday. The 32-year-old Ismaily, who joined Lille from Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk last week, scored in the 77th minute to maintain his new team’s unbeaten start to the league. Lille, the 2021 champion, routed Auxerre 4-1 last weekend with an unfamiliar lineup under new coach Paulo Fonseca. Ismaily Gonçalves dos Santos... READ MORE

NANTES, France (AP) — Brazilian defender Ismaily scored on his debut for Lille in a 1-1 draw at Nantes in the French league on Friday.

The 32-year-old Ismaily, who joined Lille from Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk last week, scored in the 77th minute to maintain his new team’s unbeaten start to the league.

Lille, the 2021 champion, routed Auxerre 4-1 last weekend with an unfamiliar lineup under new coach Paulo Fonseca.

Ismaily Gonçalves dos Santos — the goalscorer’s full name — came on as a halftime substitute in Nantes, where Moses Simon had given the home team a 28th-minute lead.

It was Nantes’ first goal of the season after a 0-0 draw with Angers in its opening game.

