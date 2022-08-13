On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022
2 min read
      

Amanda Doherty 67a-67b-72a—206 -12
Peiyun Chien 70a-67b-70a—207 -11
Georgia Hall 68a-69b-70a—207 -11
Allisen Corpuz 71b-67a-70a—208 -10
Emily Pedersen 67b-68a-73a—208 -10
Maja Stark 69b-70a-69a—208 -10
Linn Grant 70a-69b-70a—209 -9
Lee-Anne Pace 68b-72a-70a—210 -8
Liz Young 70a-73b-67a—210 -8
Lauren Coughlin 67b-68a-76a—211 -7
Karis Davidson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7
Gemma Dryburgh 70a-69b-72a—211 -7
Cara Gainer 69a-67b-75a—211 -7
Alice Hewson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7
Daniela Darquea 70a-72b-70a—212 -6
Jennifer Chang 74b-72a-67a—213 -5
A Lim Kim 72b-71a-70a—213 -5
Mi Hyang Lee 72b-69a-72a—213 -5
Leona Maguire 68a-69b-76a—213 -5
Pauline Roussin 75b-71a-67a—213 -5
Allison Emrey 71b-69a-74a—214 -4
Meghan MacLaren 70a-72b-72a—214 -4
Pornanong Phatlum 73b-68a-73a—214 -4
Lauren Stephenson 70b-69a-75a—214 -4
Olivia Cowan 75a-67b-73a—215 -3
Manon De Roey 69a-73b-73a—215 -3
Haylee Harford 72b-69a-74a—215 -3
Stephanie Kyriacou 71a-75b-69a—215 -3
Wichanee Meechai 74a-70b-71a—215 -3
Becky Morgan 73b-70a-72a—215 -3
Kylie Henry 72b-73a-71a—216 -2
Nuria Iturrioz 72a-72b-72a—216 -2
Janie Jackson 68b-73a-75a—216 -2
Aditi Ashok 73b-73a-71a—217 -1
Nicole Broch Estrup 71b-73a-73a—217 -1
Kristen Gillman 70a-75b-72a—217 -1
Linnea Johansson 71a-74b-72a—217 -1
Lucy Li 72b-72a-73a—217 -1
Kaitlyn Papp 69a-75b-73a—217 -1
Hayley Davis 73a-72b-73a—218 E
Jessica Karlsson 70a-75b-73a—218 E
Frida Kinhult 73b-72a-73a—218 E
Morgane Metraux 71a-72b-75a—218 E
Ryann O’Toole 71b-74a-73a—218 E
Agathe Sauzon 72a-71b-75a—218 E
Angela Stanford 74b-70a-74a—218 E
Savannah Vilaubi 74b-72a-72a—218 E
Casey Danielson 74a-69b-76a—219 +1
Elizabeth Nagel 70a-69b-80a—219 +1
Charlotte Thomas 73a-73b-73a—219 +1
Dewi Weber 71a-73b-75a—219 +1
Ursula Wikstrom 71b-70a-78a—219 +1
Pia Babnik 72b-73a-75a—220 +2
Celine Herbin 71b-74a-75a—220 +2
Sarah Kemp 73a-73b-74a—220 +2
Diksha Dagar 73a-72b-76a—221 +3
Leonie Harm 72a-74b-75a—221 +3
Karolin Lampert 78a-67b-76a—221 +3
Sophie Witt 72b-71a-78a—221 +3
Alana Uriell 74b-71a-78a—223 +5
Anne Van Dam 70a-75b-80a—225 +7
Rosie Davies 69a-74b-87a—230 +12

