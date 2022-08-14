ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

Sunday
Ballymena, United Kingdom
a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)
6,621 yards; Par 73
b-Massereene
6,507 yards; Par 72
Purse: $1.5 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
Maja Stark
69b-70a-69a-63a—271
-20
Allisen Corpuz
71b-67a-70a-68a—276
-15
|Georgia Hall
|68a-69b-70a-70a—277
|-14
|Peiyun Chien
|70a-67b-70a-71a—278
|-13
|Linn Grant
|70a-69b-70a-69a—278
|-13
|Emily Pedersen
|67b-68a-73a-70a—278
|-13
|Liz Young
|70a-73b-67a-69a—279
|-12
|Amanda Doherty
|67a-67b-72a-74a—280
|-11
|Lauren Stephenson
|70b-69a-75a-66a—280
|-11
|Leona Maguire
|68a-69b-76a-68a—281
|-10
|Jennifer Chang
|74b-72a-67a-69a—282
|-9
|Olivia Cowan
|75a-67b-73a-67a—282
|-9
|Daniela Darquea
|70a-72b-70a-70a—282
|-9
|Gemma Dryburgh
|70a-69b-72a-71a—282
|-9
|Pornanong Phatlum
|73b-68a-73a-68a—282
|-9
|Lauren Coughlin
|67b-68a-76a-72a—283
|-8
|Lee-Anne Pace
|68b-72a-70a-73a—283
|-8
|Karis Davidson
|71b-71a-69a-73a—284
|-7
|Cara Gainer
|69a-67b-75a-73a—284
|-7
|A Lim Kim
|72b-71a-70a-71a—284
|-7
|Meghan MacLaren
|70a-72b-72a-70a—284
|-7
|Mi Hyang Lee
|72b-69a-72a-72a—285
|-6
|Pauline Roussin
|75b-71a-67a-72a—285
|-6
|Haylee Harford
|72b-69a-74a-71a—286
|-5
|Alice Hewson
|71b-71a-69a-75a—286
|-5
|Wichanee Meechai
|74a-70b-71a-71a—286
|-5
|Allison Emrey
|71b-69a-74a-73a—287
|-4
|Janie Jackson
|68b-73a-75a-71a—287
|-4
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|71a-75b-69a-72a—287
|-4
|Lucy Li
|72b-72a-73a-70a—287
|-4
|Aditi Ashok
|73b-73a-71a-71a—288
|-3
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|71b-73a-73a-71a—288
|-3
|Linnea Johansson
|71a-74b-72a-72a—289
|-2
|Kylie Henry
|72b-73a-71a-74a—290
|-1
|Becky Morgan
|73b-70a-72a-75a—290
|-1
|Manon De Roey
|69a-73b-73a-76a—291
|E
|Nuria Iturrioz
|72a-72b-72a-75a—291
|E
|Kristen Gillman
|70a-75b-72a-75a—292
|+1
|Kaitlyn Papp
|69a-75b-73a-75a—292
|+1
