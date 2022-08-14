ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

Sunday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

6,621 yards; Par 73

b-Massereene

6,507 yards; Par 72

Purse: $1.5 million

Final Round Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars. Maja Stark

69b-70a-69a-63a—271

-20 Allisen Corpuz

71b-67a-70a-68a—276

-15

Sunday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

6,621 yards; Par 73

b-Massereene

6,507 yards; Par 72

Purse: $1.5 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maja Stark 69b-70a-69a-63a—271 -20 Allisen Corpuz 71b-67a-70a-68a—276 -15 Georgia Hall 68a-69b-70a-70a—277 -14 Peiyun Chien 70a-67b-70a-71a—278 -13 Linn Grant 70a-69b-70a-69a—278 -13 Emily Pedersen 67b-68a-73a-70a—278 -13 Liz Young 70a-73b-67a-69a—279 -12 Amanda Doherty 67a-67b-72a-74a—280 -11 Lauren Stephenson 70b-69a-75a-66a—280 -11 Leona Maguire 68a-69b-76a-68a—281 -10 Jennifer Chang 74b-72a-67a-69a—282 -9 Olivia Cowan 75a-67b-73a-67a—282 -9 Daniela Darquea 70a-72b-70a-70a—282 -9 Gemma Dryburgh 70a-69b-72a-71a—282 -9 Pornanong Phatlum 73b-68a-73a-68a—282 -9 Lauren Coughlin 67b-68a-76a-72a—283 -8 Lee-Anne Pace 68b-72a-70a-73a—283 -8 Karis Davidson 71b-71a-69a-73a—284 -7 Cara Gainer 69a-67b-75a-73a—284 -7 A Lim Kim 72b-71a-70a-71a—284 -7 Meghan MacLaren 70a-72b-72a-70a—284 -7 Mi Hyang Lee 72b-69a-72a-72a—285 -6 Pauline Roussin 75b-71a-67a-72a—285 -6 Haylee Harford 72b-69a-74a-71a—286 -5 Alice Hewson 71b-71a-69a-75a—286 -5 Wichanee Meechai 74a-70b-71a-71a—286 -5 Allison Emrey 71b-69a-74a-73a—287 -4 Janie Jackson 68b-73a-75a-71a—287 -4 Stephanie Kyriacou 71a-75b-69a-72a—287 -4 Lucy Li 72b-72a-73a-70a—287 -4 Aditi Ashok 73b-73a-71a-71a—288 -3 Nicole Broch Estrup 71b-73a-73a-71a—288 -3 Linnea Johansson 71a-74b-72a-72a—289 -2 Kylie Henry 72b-73a-71a-74a—290 -1 Becky Morgan 73b-70a-72a-75a—290 -1 Manon De Roey 69a-73b-73a-76a—291 E Nuria Iturrioz 72a-72b-72a-75a—291 E Kristen Gillman 70a-75b-72a-75a—292 +1 Kaitlyn Papp 69a-75b-73a-75a—292 +1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.