ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 12:33 pm
2 min read
      

Maja Stark 69b-70a-69a-63a—271 -20
Allisen Corpuz 71b-67a-70a-68a—276 -15
Georgia Hall 68a-69b-70a-70a—277 -14
Peiyun Chien 70a-67b-70a-71a—278 -13
Linn Grant 70a-69b-70a-69a—278 -13
Emily Pedersen 67b-68a-73a-70a—278 -13
Liz Young 70a-73b-67a-69a—279 -12
Amanda Doherty 67a-67b-72a-74a—280 -11
Lauren Stephenson 70b-69a-75a-66a—280 -11
Leona Maguire 68a-69b-76a-68a—281 -10
Jennifer Chang 74b-72a-67a-69a—282 -9
Olivia Cowan 75a-67b-73a-67a—282 -9
Daniela Darquea 70a-72b-70a-70a—282 -9
Gemma Dryburgh 70a-69b-72a-71a—282 -9
Pornanong Phatlum 73b-68a-73a-68a—282 -9
Lauren Coughlin 67b-68a-76a-72a—283 -8
Lee-Anne Pace 68b-72a-70a-73a—283 -8
Karis Davidson 71b-71a-69a-73a—284 -7
Cara Gainer 69a-67b-75a-73a—284 -7
A Lim Kim 72b-71a-70a-71a—284 -7
Meghan MacLaren 70a-72b-72a-70a—284 -7
Mi Hyang Lee 72b-69a-72a-72a—285 -6
Pauline Roussin 75b-71a-67a-72a—285 -6
Haylee Harford 72b-69a-74a-71a—286 -5
Alice Hewson 71b-71a-69a-75a—286 -5
Wichanee Meechai 74a-70b-71a-71a—286 -5
Allison Emrey 71b-69a-74a-73a—287 -4
Janie Jackson 68b-73a-75a-71a—287 -4
Stephanie Kyriacou 71a-75b-69a-72a—287 -4
Lucy Li 72b-72a-73a-70a—287 -4
Aditi Ashok 73b-73a-71a-71a—288 -3
Nicole Broch Estrup 71b-73a-73a-71a—288 -3
Linnea Johansson 71a-74b-72a-72a—289 -2
Kylie Henry 72b-73a-71a-74a—290 -1
Becky Morgan 73b-70a-72a-75a—290 -1
Manon De Roey 69a-73b-73a-76a—291 E
Nuria Iturrioz 72a-72b-72a-75a—291 E
Kristen Gillman 70a-75b-72a-75a—292 +1
Kaitlyn Papp 69a-75b-73a-75a—292 +1

