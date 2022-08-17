Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.

Orioles right-hander...

READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen’s two-out single in the third.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories