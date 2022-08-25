K-State All-American Ayoka Lee to have season-ending surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — All-American forward Ayoka Lee will undergo knee surgery and miss Kansas State’s upcoming season, though Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie said Thursday she intends to take a medical redshirt and return for one more year. Lee, who has dealt with lingering knee injuries the past two seasons, set a Division I record by scoring 61 points in a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23. She went on to average 22.0 points... READ MORE

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — All-American forward Ayoka Lee will undergo knee surgery and miss Kansas State’s upcoming season, though Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie said Thursday she intends to take a medical redshirt and return for one more year.

Lee, who has dealt with lingering knee injuries the past two seasons, set a Division I record by scoring 61 points in a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.

She went on to average 22.0 points last season, setting the Kansas State school record, while pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lee already ranks ninth in school history with 1,661 points, sixth with 887 rebounds and third with 235 blocks.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Byron, Minnesota, graduated in May with a decree in psychology.

Lee said she plans to work on her graduate degree in couples and family therapy while rehabbing from the surgery. The school didn’t specify which knee.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.