Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
10
7
5
9
Profar dh-lf
4
1
0
0
1
0
.241
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|
|Profar dh-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Machado 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.304
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Myers lf-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|a-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Azocar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|14
|6
|9
|
|Taylor cf
|6
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.261
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Perez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|1-Massey pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Dozier 3b
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Isbel lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.182
|Waters rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.263
|Lopez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Rivero c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|San Diego
|101
|020
|201_7
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|500
|103
|06x_15
|18
|2
a-struck out for Grisham in the 6th. b-struck out for Drury in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB_San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR_Machado 2 (24), off Heasley; Soto (24), off Misiewicz; Taylor (7), off Manaea; Perez (18), off Crismatt. RBIs_Machado 4 (81), Soto 2 (52), Bell (64), Taylor 4 (35), Rooker (2), Pratto 3 (15), Waters 2 (3), Lopez (17), Perez 2 (60), Witt Jr. (65). SB_Dozier (4). SF_Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Campusano, Azocar, Soto, Drury 2); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Isbel 2, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Kansas City 7 for 15.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 7-7
|4
|
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|79
|4.90
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.07
|Crismatt
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|37
|2.64
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.87
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.47
|Hader
|
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|34
|6.52
|Myers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, W, 2-7
|5
|
|4
|4
|3
|2
|7
|85
|5.22
|Cuas, H, 10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.99
|Garrett, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.95
|Misiewicz
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.65
|Coleman, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.70
|Keller, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|5.21
|Barlow, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.36
|Weaver
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|7.88
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 3-0, Myers 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Coleman 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:00. A_12,584 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.