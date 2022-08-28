On Air: Federal News Network program
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 6:28 pm
1 min read
      

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 10 7 5 9
Profar dh-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Soto rf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .254
Machado 3b 5 3 4 4 0 0 .304
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .279
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
b-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cronenworth ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .241
Myers lf-p 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Grisham cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192
a-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Azocar cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Campusano c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .188
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 15 18 14 6 9
Taylor cf 6 1 3 4 0 1 .261
Witt Jr. ss 5 1 0 1 0 2 .252
Perez dh 5 2 3 2 0 1 .235
1-Massey pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253
Dozier 3b 6 3 4 0 0 0 .246
Rooker lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Isbel lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .214
Pratto 1b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .182
Waters rf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .263
Lopez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .241
Rivero c 4 1 2 0 1 2 .176
San Diego 101 020 201_7 10 2
Kansas City 500 103 06x_15 18 2

a-struck out for Grisham in the 6th. b-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB_San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR_Machado 2 (24), off Heasley; Soto (24), off Misiewicz; Taylor (7), off Manaea; Perez (18), off Crismatt. RBIs_Machado 4 (81), Soto 2 (52), Bell (64), Taylor 4 (35), Rooker (2), Pratto 3 (15), Waters 2 (3), Lopez (17), Perez 2 (60), Witt Jr. (65). SB_Dozier (4). SF_Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Campusano, Azocar, Soto, Drury 2); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Isbel 2, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Kansas City 7 for 15.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 7-7 4 10 6 6 0 4 79 4.90
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.07
Crismatt 2-3 2 3 0 3 1 37 2.64
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.87
García 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.47
Hader 1-3 5 6 6 2 1 34 6.52
Myers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley, W, 2-7 5 4 4 3 2 7 85 5.22
Cuas, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.99
Garrett, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.95
Misiewicz 0 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.65
Coleman, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.70
Keller, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 5.21
Barlow, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.36
Weaver 1 3 1 1 0 1 28 7.88

Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 3-0, Myers 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Coleman 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:00. A_12,584 (37,903).

