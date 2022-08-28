Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

San Diego
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|14
|
|Profar dh-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|6
|1
|3
|4
|
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|
|Perez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Massey pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|6
|3
|4
|0
|
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Isbel lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Myers lf-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Waters rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Azocar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivero c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|101
|020
|201
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|500
|103
|06x
|—
|15
E_Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB_San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR_Machado 2 (24), Soto (24), Taylor (7), Perez (18). SB_Dozier (4). SF_Witt Jr. (5).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,7-7
|4
|
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hader
|
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Myers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley W,2-7
|5
|
|4
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Cuas H,10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Coleman H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keller H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:00. A_12,584 (37,903).
