Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Green Bay
0
10
0
0
—
10
Kansas City
3
7
7
0
—
17
First Quarter
|Green Bay
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 44, 3:51.
Second Quarter
GB_Goodson 24 run (Ahmed kick), 12:58.
KC_Bushman 54 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:45.
GB_FG Ahmed 23, 1:48.
Third Quarter
KC_Bushman 2 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 12:25.
___
|
|GB
|KC
|First downs
|17
|14
|Total Net Yards
|327
|302
|Rushes-yards
|22-98
|27-102
|Passing
|229
|200
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|6-118
|Kickoff Returns
|4-56
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-1
|16-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|0-0
|Punts
|6-56.333
|5-41.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-39
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|33:00
|27:00
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, P.Taylor 7-34, Goodson 7-28, Am.Rodgers 3-17, Etling 1-7, Williams 3-7, Love 1-5. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-52, R.Jones 8-43, Burton 1-5, Buechele 3-4, Henne 1-2, Crum 1-(minus 1), Fleet-Davis 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 16-26-1-148, Etling 10-13-0-97. Kansas City, Buechele 11-17-0-166, Henne 4-7-0-23, Crum 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Toure 6-83, Goodson 5-26, Am.Rodgers 4-39, P.Taylor 3-17, Cannella 2-18, Doubs 2-13, T.Davis 1-16, Fulgham 1-16, Hyman 1-10, Winfree 1-7. Kansas City, Bushman 3-73, Fortson 3-26, Fountain 2-36, Parker 1-21, Fleet-Davis 1-11, Ju.Watson 1-9, Coleman 1-6, Powell 1-6, Hardman 1-5, R.Jones 1-4, McKinnon 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.