Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:57 pm
< a min read
      

Green Bay
0
10
0
0

10

Kansas City
3
7
7
0

17

First Quarter

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator...

READ MORE

Green Bay 0 10 0 0 10
Kansas City 3 7 7 0 17

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 44, 3:51.

Second Quarter

GB_Goodson 24 run (Ahmed kick), 12:58.

KC_Bushman 54 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:45.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

GB_FG Ahmed 23, 1:48.

Third Quarter

KC_Bushman 2 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 12:25.

___

GB KC
First downs 17 14
Total Net Yards 327 302
Rushes-yards 22-98 27-102
Passing 229 200
Punt Returns 1-0 6-118
Kickoff Returns 4-56 2-62
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 26-39-1 16-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 0-0
Punts 6-56.333 5-41.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 6-39 5-49
Time of Possession 33:00 27:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, P.Taylor 7-34, Goodson 7-28, Am.Rodgers 3-17, Etling 1-7, Williams 3-7, Love 1-5. Kansas City, Pacheco 10-52, R.Jones 8-43, Burton 1-5, Buechele 3-4, Henne 1-2, Crum 1-(minus 1), Fleet-Davis 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 16-26-1-148, Etling 10-13-0-97. Kansas City, Buechele 11-17-0-166, Henne 4-7-0-23, Crum 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Toure 6-83, Goodson 5-26, Am.Rodgers 4-39, P.Taylor 3-17, Cannella 2-18, Doubs 2-13, T.Davis 1-16, Fulgham 1-16, Hyman 1-10, Winfree 1-7. Kansas City, Bushman 3-73, Fortson 3-26, Fountain 2-36, Parker 1-21, Fleet-Davis 1-11, Ju.Watson 1-9, Coleman 1-6, Powell 1-6, Hardman 1-5, R.Jones 1-4, McKinnon 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories