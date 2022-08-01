Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 6 Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Lopez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 10 1 1 9 Anderson ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205 Vaughn rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Harrison 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Grandal dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 García 2b-cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Zavala c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .245 a-Sheets ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .230 1-Pollock pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Kansas City 000 101 000_2 6 0 Chicago 000 000 100_1 10 0

a-sacrificed for Engel in the 7th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), off Kopech; Merrifield (6), off Kopech. RBIs_Perez (42), Merrifield (42), Sheets (25). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Taylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn 2, Grandal). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jiménez, Anderson. GIDP_Garcia, Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Pratto); Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, W, 4-7 5 1-3 6 0 0 0 7 87 4.70 Mills, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 5.31 Coleman, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.93 Barlow, S, 17-20 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 2.36

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech, L, 4-7 7 6 2 2 1 3 100 3.12 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.17 Lambert 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Mills 1-0, Coleman 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).

