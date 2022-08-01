Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City Chicago ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

32

2

6

2 Totals

35

1

10

1 Melendez rf

4

0

0

0 Anderson ss

5

0

2

0 Isbel rf

0

0

0

0 ... READ MORE

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 1 10 1 Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 0 2 0 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 Vaughn rf 4 0 2 0 Perez c 4 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 0 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 0 Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 Grandal dh 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 García 2b-cf 4 1 1 0 Lopez 3b 3 0 2 0 Zavala c 4 0 1 0 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Sheets ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Pollock pr 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 101 000 — 2 Chicago 000 000 100 — 1

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), Merrifield (6). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lynch W,4-7 5 1-3 6 0 0 0 7 Mills H,3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Coleman H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow S,17-20 2 2 0 0 0 2

Chicago Kopech L,4-7 7 6 2 2 1 3 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lambert 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.