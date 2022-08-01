Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
2
6
2
Totals
35
1
10
1
Melendez rf
4
0
0
0
Anderson ss
5
0
2
0
Isbel rf
0
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pollock pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), Merrifield (6). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch W,4-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Mills H,3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coleman H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow S,17-20
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech L,4-7
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.