Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:24 pm
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 1 10 1
Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 0 2 0
Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 Vaughn rf 4 0 2 0
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 0 0 0 0
Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 0
Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 Grandal dh 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 García 2b-cf 4 1 1 0
Lopez 3b 3 0 2 0 Zavala c 4 0 1 0
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Sheets ph-rf 1 0 1 1
Pollock pr 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 101 000 2
Chicago 000 000 100 1

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), Merrifield (6). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch W,4-7 5 1-3 6 0 0 0 7
Mills H,3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Coleman H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow S,17-20 2 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Kopech L,4-7 7 6 2 2 1 3
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lambert 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).

Top Stories