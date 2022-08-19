Trending:
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:15 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
3
4
3
3
11

Melendez lf
3
1
1
0
1
0
.224

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 11
Melendez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Witt Jr. ss-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .249
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241
Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267
Lopez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
a-Massey ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .316
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Ramírez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .328
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Arozarena rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .256
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .177
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Mejía c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Kansas City 002 000 000 1_3 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 002 000 0_2 6 0

a-pinch hit for Eaton in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Ramírez (17). HR_Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs_Witt Jr. 2 (59), Massey (7), Arozarena 2 (64). SB_Arozarena (22). CS_Quinn (2). SF_Massey. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Quinn, Paredes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Witt Jr., Walls. GIDP_Rooker, Ramírez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Choi).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 6 5 2 2 4 7 99 3.27
Coleman 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.76
Barlow, W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.18
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 7 2 2 2 3 8 90 2.29
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.11
Beeks, L, 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 1 26 2.70

HBP_McClanahan (Melendez). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:48. A_10,049 (25,000).

Top Stories