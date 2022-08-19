Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

3

4

3

3

11 Melendez lf

3

1

1

0

1

0

.224 READ MORE

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 4 3 3 11 Melendez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224 Witt Jr. ss-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .249 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241 Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267 Lopez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 a-Massey ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .316

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .328 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .256 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .177 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Mejía c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Kansas City 002 000 000 1_3 4 0 Tampa Bay 000 002 000 0_2 6 0

a-pinch hit for Eaton in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Ramírez (17). HR_Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs_Witt Jr. 2 (59), Massey (7), Arozarena 2 (64). SB_Arozarena (22). CS_Quinn (2). SF_Massey. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Quinn, Paredes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Witt Jr., Walls. GIDP_Rooker, Ramírez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Choi).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 6 5 2 2 4 7 99 3.27 Coleman 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.76 Barlow, W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.18

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 7 2 2 2 3 8 90 2.29 Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.11 Beeks, L, 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 1 26 2.70

HBP_McClanahan (Melendez). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:48. A_10,049 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.