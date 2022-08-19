Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
4
3
3
11
Melendez lf
3
1
1
0
1
0
.224
a-pinch hit for Eaton in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 10th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Ramírez (17). HR_Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs_Witt Jr. 2 (59), Massey (7), Arozarena 2 (64). SB_Arozarena (22). CS_Quinn (2). SF_Massey. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Quinn, Paredes). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Witt Jr., Walls. GIDP_Rooker, Ramírez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Choi).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|7
|99
|3.27
|Coleman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.76
|Barlow, W, 5-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|90
|2.29
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.11
|Beeks, L, 2-3
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.70
HBP_McClanahan (Melendez). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:48. A_10,049 (25,000).
