Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Ramírez (17). HR_Witt Jr. (16). SB_Arozarena (22). SF_Massey (1). S_Lopez (7).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Coleman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barlow W,5-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks L,2-3
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_McClanahan (Melendez). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:48. A_10,049 (25,000).
