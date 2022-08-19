Trending:
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:15 pm
Kansas City

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Melendez lf 3 1 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Witt Jr. ss-3b 4 1 1 2 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 0
Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 2
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0
Lopez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Massey ph-2b 1 0 0 1 Mejía c 4 0 1 0
Kansas City 002 000 000 1 3
Tampa Bay 000 002 000 0 2

DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Ramírez (17). HR_Witt Jr. (16). SB_Arozarena (22). SF_Massey (1). S_Lopez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 6 5 2 2 4 7
Coleman 2 0 0 0 0 3
Barlow W,5-4 2 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 7 2 2 2 3 8
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2
Beeks L,2-3 2 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_McClanahan (Melendez). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:48. A_10,049 (25,000).

