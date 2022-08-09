Trending:
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 7:03 pm
Chicago

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 34 4 9 4
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 Melendez lf 4 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 0 0 0 0
Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Perez c 3 1 1 0
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 2
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 1 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0
García ss 3 0 0 0 Massey 2b 4 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1 Pratto 1b 4 1 3 2
Zavala c 2 0 1 0 Isbel rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Grandal c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 001 000 001 2
Kansas City 002 002 00x 4

E_Abreu (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Kansas City 7. 2B_Vaughn (21), Pratto (4). HR_Harrison (6), Pasquantino (4), Pratto (3). SF_Moncada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L,2-5 6 7 4 4 1 5
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Foster 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Singer W,5-4 7 1-3 5 1 1 0 6
Barlow H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Coleman H,10 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Cuas S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Singer (Harrison), Coleman (García).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:36.

Top Stories