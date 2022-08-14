Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
0
2
0
4
14
Betts rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.277
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|14
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.188
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|C.Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Massey 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|b-Melendez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Isbel lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|001
|01x_4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.
E_Witt Jr. (17). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR_Pasquantino (7), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Perez (53), Pasquantino 2 (12), Isbel (20). SB_Isbel (7), Freeman (10). CS_Isbel (3). S_Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Lux, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Eaton). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pasquantino. GIDP_Lux, Dozier.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 13-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|2.81
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.89
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.39
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 6-4
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|102
|3.29
|Garrett, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|4.60
|Coleman, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.87
|Barlow, S, 19-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.26
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:49. A_18,481 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.