Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 4 14 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .188 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 a-Thompson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265 C.Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 8 4 1 6 M.Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .275 Witt Jr. ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Perez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .219 Pasquantino 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .260 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Massey 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Rooker dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .400 b-Melendez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Isbel lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .223 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Lopez 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .240

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 2 0 Kansas City 101 001 01x_4 8 1

a-struck out for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.

E_Witt Jr. (17). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR_Pasquantino (7), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Perez (53), Pasquantino 2 (12), Isbel (20). SB_Isbel (7), Freeman (10). CS_Isbel (3). S_Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Lux, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Eaton). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pasquantino. GIDP_Lux, Dozier.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 13-2 6 7 3 3 1 4 93 2.81 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.89 Kimbrel 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.39

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 6-4 6 1 0 0 3 7 102 3.29 Garrett, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 4.60 Coleman, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.87 Barlow, S, 19-22 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.26

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_18,481 (37,903).

