Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

August 14, 2022 5:25 pm
Los Angeles

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 30 4 8 4
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 M.Taylor cf 4 1 2 0
T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss-3b 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 3 0 1 1
Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 4 2 3 2
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Massey 2b 0 0 0 0
Thompson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Rooker dh 2 0 0 0
C.Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 Melendez ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Isbel lf 2 0 1 1
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0
Lopez 2b-ss 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
Kansas City 101 001 01x 4

E_Witt Jr. (17). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR_Pasquantino (7). SB_Isbel (7), Freeman (10). S_Isbel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson L,13-2 6 7 3 3 1 4
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Singer W,6-4 6 1 0 0 3 7
Garrett H,7 1 0 0 0 1 3
Coleman H,12 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barlow S,19-22 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_18,481 (37,903).

