Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melendez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|001
|01x
|—
|4
E_Witt Jr. (17). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B_Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR_Pasquantino (7). SB_Isbel (7), Freeman (10). S_Isbel (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,13-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,6-4
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Garrett H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Coleman H,12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S,19-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:49. A_18,481 (37,903).
