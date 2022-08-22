Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
10
4
7
5
Pollock lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.235
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|7
|5
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Jiménez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.313
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.198
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|
|Melendez lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.227
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Pasquantino 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Massey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|000
|300
|100_4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|400
|000
|02x_6
|6
|0
LOB_Chicago 11, Kansas City 8. 2B_Robert (16), Andrus (25). RBIs_Vaughn (59), Andrus 3 (33), Perez (55), Massey (8), Taylor (31), O’Hearn (11), Waters (1), Melendez (43). SB_Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (24). CS_Lopez (3). SF_Melendez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 9 (Zavala 2, Andrus 2, Jiménez 2, Pollock 3); Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Pratto, Taylor). RISP_Chicago 3 for 10; Kansas City 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Zavala, Witt Jr.. GIDP_Vaughn, Jiménez, Waters.
DP_Chicago 1 (Harrison, Andrus, Abreu); Kansas City 3 (Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|19
|3.58
|Lambert
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.76
|Velasquez
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|5.33
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.17
|López
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.19
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.66
|Kelly, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|6.23
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.66
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|0
|87
|4.58
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|8.62
|Coleman, BS, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|2.81
|Garrett, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.08
|Barlow, S, 20-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.15
Kopech pitched to 4 batters in the 0th
Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 3-3, Diekman 1-0, López 1-0, Ruiz 3-1, Hernández 3-0, Coleman 2-0. HBP_Lynch (Pollock), Kopech (Witt Jr.), Diekman (Massey), Kelly 2 (Massey,Taylor). WP_Graveman.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:36. A_8,471 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.