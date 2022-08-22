Trending:
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 6:04 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
10
4
7
5

Pollock lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.235

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 10 4 7 5
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Robert cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Jiménez dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Abreu 1b 3 2 3 0 2 0 .313
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .292
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .198
Andrus ss 4 0 2 3 0 1 .238
Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .275
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 6 6 6 6 7
Melendez lf 2 1 0 1 2 0 .227
Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Perez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .225
Pasquantino 1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .263
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Massey 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .288
Taylor cf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .263
O’Hearn dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Waters rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Chicago 000 300 100_4 10 0
Kansas City 400 000 02x_6 6 0

LOB_Chicago 11, Kansas City 8. 2B_Robert (16), Andrus (25). RBIs_Vaughn (59), Andrus 3 (33), Perez (55), Massey (8), Taylor (31), O’Hearn (11), Waters (1), Melendez (43). SB_Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (24). CS_Lopez (3). SF_Melendez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 9 (Zavala 2, Andrus 2, Jiménez 2, Pollock 3); Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Pratto, Taylor). RISP_Chicago 3 for 10; Kansas City 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Zavala, Witt Jr.. GIDP_Vaughn, Jiménez, Waters.

DP_Chicago 1 (Harrison, Andrus, Abreu); Kansas City 3 (Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino; Lopez, Massey, Pratto).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kopech 0 1 4 4 2 0 19 3.58
Lambert 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 2.76
Velasquez 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 50 5.33
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.17
López 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.19
Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.66
Kelly, L, 1-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 6.23
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.66
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch 4 2-3 7 3 3 4 0 87 4.58
Hernández 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 8.62
Coleman, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 29 2.81
Garrett, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.08
Barlow, S, 20-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.15

Kopech pitched to 4 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 3-3, Diekman 1-0, López 1-0, Ruiz 3-1, Hernández 3-0, Coleman 2-0. HBP_Lynch (Pollock), Kopech (Witt Jr.), Diekman (Massey), Kelly 2 (Massey,Taylor). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:36. A_8,471 (37,903).

