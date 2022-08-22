Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|27
|6
|6
|6
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melendez lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Chicago
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|400
|000
|02x
|—
|6
DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Kansas City 8. 2B_Robert (16), Andrus (25). SB_Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (24). SF_Melendez (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Lambert
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Velasquez
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|López
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly L,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|0
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coleman BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Garrett W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S,20-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kopech pitched to 4 batters in the 1st, Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Hernández pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Lynch (Pollock), Kopech (Witt Jr.), Diekman (Massey), Kelly 2 (Massey,Taylor). WP_Graveman.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:36. A_8,471 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.