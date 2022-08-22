Trending:
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

August 22, 2022 6:04 pm
Chicago

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 27 6 6 6
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Melendez lf 2 1 0 1
Robert cf 5 0 1 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0
Jiménez dh 5 1 1 0 Perez c 4 1 2 1
Abreu 1b 3 2 3 0 Pasquantino 1b 1 1 0 0
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 1 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 Massey 2b 2 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 2 3 Taylor cf 2 1 0 1
Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0 O’Hearn dh 4 1 2 1
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Waters rf 3 0 0 1
Chicago 000 300 100 4
Kansas City 400 000 02x 6

DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Kansas City 8. 2B_Robert (16), Andrus (25). SB_Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (24). SF_Melendez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Kopech 0 1 4 4 2 0
Lambert 1 2 0 0 1 1
Velasquez 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2
López 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly L,1-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Lynch 4 2-3 7 3 3 4 0
Hernández 1 1 0 0 1 1
Coleman BS,0-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2
Garrett W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow S,20-23 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kopech pitched to 4 batters in the 1st, Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Hernández pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lynch (Pollock), Kopech (Witt Jr.), Diekman (Massey), Kelly 2 (Massey,Taylor). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:36. A_8,471 (37,903).

