Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 27 6 6 6 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Melendez lf 2 1 0 1 Robert cf 5 0 1 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 0 Jiménez dh 5 1 1 0 Perez c 4 1 2 1 Abreu 1b 3 2 3 0 Pasquantino 1b 1 1 0 0 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 1 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 Massey 2b 2 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 2 3 Taylor cf 2 1 0 1 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0 O’Hearn dh 4 1 2 1 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Waters rf 3 0 0 1

Chicago 000 300 100 — 4 Kansas City 400 000 02x — 6

DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Kansas City 8. 2B_Robert (16), Andrus (25). SB_Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (24). SF_Melendez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Kopech 0 1 4 4 2 0 Lambert 1 2 0 0 1 1 Velasquez 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 López 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly L,1-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Ruiz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Lynch 4 2-3 7 3 3 4 0 Hernández 1 1 0 0 1 1 Coleman BS,0-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 Garrett W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow S,20-23 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kopech pitched to 4 batters in the 1st, Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Hernández pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lynch (Pollock), Kopech (Witt Jr.), Diekman (Massey), Kelly 2 (Massey,Taylor). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:36. A_8,471 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.