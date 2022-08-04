Kansas City 7, Boston 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|
|J.Davis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|40x
|—
|7
E_Arroyo (3). DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), Perez (15). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). SF_Pasquantino (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez L,0-1
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Clarke W,3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.