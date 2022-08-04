Trending:
Kansas City 7, Boston 3

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:33 pm
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 32 7 11 7
J.Davis rf 2 1 0 0 Melendez lf 4 2 2 1
Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 2 2 1
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Perez c 4 1 2 4
Devers 3b 3 0 1 2 Pasquantino dh 2 0 1 1
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Isbel pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Massey 2b 4 0 1 0
Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Plawecki c 4 0 2 1 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Duran cf 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 2 2 1 0
Boston 200 000 100 3
Kansas City 200 010 40x 7

E_Arroyo (3). DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), Perez (15). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). SF_Pasquantino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 5 7 3 3 1 5
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez L,0-1 2 4 4 4 2 1
Kansas City
Bubic 6 4 2 2 1 6
Clarke W,3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).

Top Stories