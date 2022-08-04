Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

3

6

3

4

9 J.Davis rf

2

1

0

0

1

2

.333 READ MORE

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9 J.Davis rf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .333 a-Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Devers 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .322 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Plawecki c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .183 Duran cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 11 7 3 6 Melendez lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .229 Witt Jr. 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .257 Perez c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .215 Pasquantino dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .218 1-Isbel pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Massey 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Lopez ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .249

Boston 200 000 100_3 6 0 Kansas City 200 010 40x_7 11 0

a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 7th.

E_Arroyo (3). LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), off Pivetta; Perez (15), off Hernandez. RBIs_Devers 2 (59), Plawecki (7), Melendez (29), Pasquantino (6), Perez 4 (47), Witt Jr. (53). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). CS_Isbel (3). SF_Pasquantino.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Kansas City 5 (Melendez 2, Dozier 2, Eaton). RISP_Boston 2 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Plawecki, Eaton.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer); Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Massey, Dozier).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 7 3 3 1 5 86 4.51 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.50 Hernandez, L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 2 1 43 14.29

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 6 4 2 2 1 6 89 5.27 Clarke, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 3.77 Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.86 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 2.31

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.