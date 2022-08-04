Trending:
Kansas City 7, Boston 3

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:33 pm
Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
3
6
3
4
9

J.Davis rf
2
1
0
0
1
2
.333

Boston 200 000 100_3 6 0
Kansas City 200 010 40x_7 11 0

a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 7th.

E_Arroyo (3). LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), off Pivetta; Perez (15), off Hernandez. RBIs_Devers 2 (59), Plawecki (7), Melendez (29), Pasquantino (6), Perez 4 (47), Witt Jr. (53). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). CS_Isbel (3). SF_Pasquantino.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Kansas City 5 (Melendez 2, Dozier 2, Eaton). RISP_Boston 2 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Plawecki, Eaton.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer); Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Massey, Dozier).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 7 3 3 1 5 86 4.51
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.50
Hernandez, L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 2 1 43 14.29
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 6 4 2 2 1 6 89 5.27
Clarke, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 3.77
Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.86
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 2.31

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).

