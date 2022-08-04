Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Boston
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|
|J.Davis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|a-Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|3
|6
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.215
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|1-Isbel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Lopez ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Boston
|200
|000
|100_3
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|40x_7
|11
|0
a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.
1-ran for Pasquantino in the 7th.
E_Arroyo (3). LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), off Pivetta; Perez (15), off Hernandez. RBIs_Devers 2 (59), Plawecki (7), Melendez (29), Pasquantino (6), Perez 4 (47), Witt Jr. (53). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). CS_Isbel (3). SF_Pasquantino.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Kansas City 5 (Melendez 2, Dozier 2, Eaton). RISP_Boston 2 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Plawecki, Eaton.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer); Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Massey, Dozier).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|86
|4.51
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.50
|Hernandez, L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|43
|14.29
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|89
|5.27
|Clarke, W, 3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.77
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.86
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.31
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).
