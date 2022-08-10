Trending:
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 11:48 pm
Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 36 8 15 8
Harrison 2b 5 0 1 1 Melendez lf 4 2 3 2
Robert cf 5 0 2 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 2 1
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 5 1 3 2
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Pasquantino dh 5 0 2 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 4 0 2 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 Eaton pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 2 0 Pratto 1b 3 1 0 0
Sheets rf 4 0 0 1 Massey 2b 3 0 1 1
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 Isbel cf 4 2 2 2
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0
Chicago 000 003 000 3
Kansas City 001 002 14x 8

E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). DP_Chicago 3, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cueto 6 9 3 2 1 4
Diekman L,5-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Lambert 2-3 4 4 4 2 1
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Bubic 5 2-3 7 3 1 3 6
Mills 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coleman H,11 1 0 0 0 0 3
Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).

Top Stories