Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
7
2
3
11

Harrison 2b
5
0
1
1
0
2
.241

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 2 3 11
Harrison 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .241
Robert cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .299
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .194
Grandal c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .196
Sheets rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 15 8 3 5
Melendez lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .237
Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .254
Perez c 5 1 3 2 0 0 .220
Pasquantino dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .243
Dozier rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .248
1-Eaton pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Pratto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .203
Massey 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Isbel cf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .223
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Chicago 000 003 000_3 7 2
Kansas City 001 002 14x_8 15 1

1-ran for Dozier in the 8th.

E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14), off Diekman. RBIs_Sheets (28), Harrison (22), Witt Jr. (57), Perez 2 (50), Massey (3), Melendez 2 (40), Isbel 2 (19). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Robert, Jiménez, Sosa 2); Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino 2, Isbel, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Kansas City 5 for 15.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Runners moved up_Pratto. GIDP_Pratto, Perez, Massey.

DP_Chicago 3 (Harrison, Sosa, Abreu; Abreu, Sosa, Abreu; Sosa, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 6 9 3 2 1 4 96 2.91
Diekman, L, 5-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 4.22
Lambert 2-3 4 4 4 2 1 34 3.21
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.89
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 5 2-3 7 3 1 3 6 99 5.02
Mills 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.50
Staumont, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.46
Coleman, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.91
Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0 21 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0, Mills 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories