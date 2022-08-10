Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
7
2
3
11
Harrison 2b
5
0
1
1
0
2
.241
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|3
|11
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|15
|8
|3
|5
|
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Perez c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|1-Eaton pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000_3
|7
|2
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|14x_8
|15
|1
1-ran for Dozier in the 8th.
E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14), off Diekman. RBIs_Sheets (28), Harrison (22), Witt Jr. (57), Perez 2 (50), Massey (3), Melendez 2 (40), Isbel 2 (19). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Robert, Jiménez, Sosa 2); Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino 2, Isbel, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Kansas City 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Pratto. GIDP_Pratto, Perez, Massey.
DP_Chicago 3 (Harrison, Sosa, Abreu; Abreu, Sosa, Abreu; Sosa, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|6
|
|9
|3
|2
|1
|4
|96
|2.91
|Diekman, L, 5-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.22
|Lambert
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|34
|3.21
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.89
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|99
|5.02
|Mills
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Staumont, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.46
|Coleman, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.91
|Weaver
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0, Mills 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.