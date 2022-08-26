Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Ohio State University Golf Club-Scarlet Course
|Columbus, Ohio
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
|Second Round
David Lingmerth 62-66_128 -14
Michael Gligic 67-67_134 -8
Ben Martin 71-63_134 -8
Joseph Bramlett 66-68_134 -8
Jonathan Byrd 68-66_134 -8
Zecheng Dou 67-67_134 -8
Kevin Roy 67-68_135 -7
Kelly Kraft 68-67_135 -7
Justin Lower 68-68_136 -6
Tano Goya 68-68_136 -6
Austin Cook 66-70_136 -6
Sean O’Hair 72-64_136 -6
Nick Hardy 72-64_136 -6
Paul Haley II 68-68_136 -6
Brandon Hagy 65-71_136 -6
Brian Stuard 66-71_137 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-68_137 -5
Fabián Gómez 68-69_137 -5
Ben Taylor 70-67_137 -5
Bo Hoag 69-68_137 -5
Norman Xiong 66-71_137 -5
Brent Grant 70-68_138 -4
Sung Kang 70-68_138 -4
Aaron Baddeley 65-73_138 -4
Carl Yuan 67-71_138 -4
William McGirt 69-69_138 -4
Dawson Armstrong 70-68_138 -4
David Kocher 68-70_138 -4
Patrick Fishburn 69-70_139 -3
Mac Meissner 68-71_139 -3
Kyle Westmoreland 71-68_139 -3
Tommy Gainey 75-64_139 -3
Robby Shelton 67-72_139 -3
Eric Cole 70-69_139 -3
Justin Suh 68-71_139 -3
Dean Burmester 69-70_139 -3
Byeong Hun An 72-67_139 -3
Seonghyeon Kim 69-70_139 -3
Henrik Norlander 69-70_139 -3
Will Gordon 67-73_140 -2
Brandon Matthews 76-64_140 -2
Rob Oppenheim 70-70_140 -2
David Skinns 67-73_140 -2
Sam Stevens 71-69_140 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 68-72_140 -2
Mark Anderson 70-70_140 -2
Dylan Wu 72-68_140 -2
Ryan Armour 68-72_140 -2
Chan Kim 68-72_140 -2
Nelson Ledesma 69-71_140 -2
Rick Lamb 69-71_140 -2
Josh Teater 71-69_140 -2
Joey Garber 69-71_140 -2
Kevin Chappell 71-69_140 -2
Matti Schmid 71-70_141 -1
Dawie van der Walt 72-69_141 -1
Davis Thompson 72-69_141 -1
Brandon Crick 74-67_141 -1
Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141 -1
Scott Brown 72-69_141 -1
Augusto Núñez 70-71_141 -1
Jimmy Stanger 70-71_141 -1
Quade Cummins 70-71_141 -1
Trevor Werbylo 71-70_141 -1
Hurly Long 70-71_141 -1
Camilo Villegas 70-71_141 -1
Michael Kim 72-69_141 -1
Jared Wolfe 65-76_141 -1
MJ Daffue 72-69_141 -1
Jim Knous 72-69_141 -1
Bo Van Pelt 67-74_141 -1
Bill Haas 71-70_141 -1
Hank Lebioda 71-70_141 -1
Chase Seiffert 68-73_141 -1
Shad Tuten 69-72_141 -1
Harry Hall 69-72_141 -1
Marcelo Rozo 70-71_141 -1
The following players failed to make the cut.
Jeremy Paul 72-70_142 E
Scott Harrington 72-70_142 E
Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142 E
Nicolas Echavarria 77-65_142 E
Vaughn Taylor 68-74_142 E
Robert Garrigus 73-69_142 E
Ashton Van Horne 78-64_142 E
Vincent Norrman 72-70_142 E
Nicholas Lindheim 72-70_142 E
Erik Barnes 68-74_142 E
John VanDerLaan 70-72_142 E
Kevin Yu 71-71_142 E
Tom Whitney 73-69_142 E
Brandon Harkins 71-71_142 E
Shawn Stefani 71-71_142 E
Curtis Thompson 73-69_142 E
Patrick Flavin 74-69_143 +1
Thomas Detry 69-74_143 +1
Yannik Paul 70-73_143 +1
John Augenstein 75-68_143 +1
Chris Naegel 74-69_143 +1
Andrew Novak 70-73_143 +1
Xinjun Zhang 70-73_143 +1
Chris Gotterup 72-71_143 +1
Jonas Blixt 71-72_143 +1
Martin Trainer 71-72_143 +1
Paul Barjon 70-73_143 +1
Pierceson Coody 74-70_144 +2
Chris Stroud 74-70_144 +2
Andrew Kozan 74-70_144 +2
Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144 +2
Matt McCarty 72-72_144 +2
Harry Higgs 72-72_144 +2
Seth Reeves 75-69_144 +2
Jacob Bergeron 73-72_145 +3
Roger Sloan 68-77_145 +3
Zack Fischer 68-77_145 +3
Tyson Alexander 73-73_146 +4
Satoshi Kodaira 70-76_146 +4
Trevor Cone 72-74_146 +4
Grayson Murray 75-72_147 +5
Kevin Dougherty 74-73_147 +5
T.J. Vogel 72-75_147 +5
Chris Baker 71-76_147 +5
Carson Young 72-75_147 +5
Andrew Yun 77-70_147 +5
Wesley Bryan 73-74_147 +5
Brice Garnett 72-76_148 +6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-75_148 +6
Jason Scrivener 75-74_149 +7
Philip Knowles 73-76_149 +7
Pontus Nyholm 73-76_149 +7
Ben Kohles 75-74_149 +7
Anthony Quayle 74-75_149 +7
Min Woo Lee 76-73_149 +7
Ryan McCormick 74-75_149 +7
A.J. Crouch 71-78_149 +7
Harrison Endycott 74-76_150 +8
Austin Eckroat 76-75_151 +9
Kyle Stanley 78-77_155 +13
