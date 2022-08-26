On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Scores

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 8:33 pm
2 min read
      

Friday
At Ohio State University Golf Club-Scarlet Course
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
Second Round

David Lingmerth 62-66_128

Michael Gligic 67-67_134

Ben Martin 71-63_134

Joseph Bramlett 66-68_134

Jonathan Byrd 68-66_134

Zecheng Dou 67-67_134

Kevin Roy 67-68_135

Kelly Kraft 68-67_135

Justin Lower 68-68_136

Tano Goya 68-68_136

Austin Cook 66-70_136

Sean O’Hair 72-64_136

Nick Hardy 72-64_136

Paul Haley II 68-68_136

Brandon Hagy 65-71_136

Brian Stuard 66-71_137

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-68_137

Fabián Gómez 68-69_137

Ben Taylor 70-67_137

Bo Hoag 69-68_137

Norman Xiong 66-71_137

Brent Grant 70-68_138

Sung Kang 70-68_138

Aaron Baddeley 65-73_138

Carl Yuan 67-71_138

William McGirt 69-69_138

Dawson Armstrong 70-68_138

David Kocher 68-70_138

Patrick Fishburn 69-70_139

Mac Meissner 68-71_139

Kyle Westmoreland 71-68_139

Tommy Gainey 75-64_139

Robby Shelton 67-72_139

Eric Cole 70-69_139

Justin Suh 68-71_139

Dean Burmester 69-70_139

Byeong Hun An 72-67_139

Seonghyeon Kim 69-70_139

Henrik Norlander 69-70_139

Will Gordon 67-73_140

Brandon Matthews 76-64_140

Rob Oppenheim 70-70_140

David Skinns 67-73_140

Sam Stevens 71-69_140

Seung-Yul Noh 68-72_140

Mark Anderson 70-70_140

Dylan Wu 72-68_140

Ryan Armour 68-72_140

Chan Kim 68-72_140

Nelson Ledesma 69-71_140

Rick Lamb 69-71_140

Josh Teater 71-69_140

Joey Garber 69-71_140

Kevin Chappell 71-69_140

Matti Schmid 71-70_141

Dawie van der Walt 72-69_141

Davis Thompson 72-69_141

Brandon Crick 74-67_141

Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141

Scott Brown 72-69_141

Augusto Núñez 70-71_141

Jimmy Stanger 70-71_141

Quade Cummins 70-71_141

Trevor Werbylo 71-70_141

Hurly Long 70-71_141

Camilo Villegas 70-71_141

Michael Kim 72-69_141

Jared Wolfe 65-76_141

MJ Daffue 72-69_141

Jim Knous 72-69_141

Bo Van Pelt 67-74_141

Bill Haas 71-70_141

Hank Lebioda 71-70_141

Chase Seiffert 68-73_141

Shad Tuten 69-72_141

Harry Hall 69-72_141

Marcelo Rozo 70-71_141

The following players failed to make the cut.

Jeremy Paul 72-70_142

Scott Harrington 72-70_142

Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142

Nicolas Echavarria 77-65_142

Vaughn Taylor 68-74_142

Robert Garrigus 73-69_142

Ashton Van Horne 78-64_142

Vincent Norrman 72-70_142

Nicholas Lindheim 72-70_142

Erik Barnes 68-74_142

John VanDerLaan 70-72_142

Kevin Yu 71-71_142

Tom Whitney 73-69_142

Brandon Harkins 71-71_142

Shawn Stefani 71-71_142

Curtis Thompson 73-69_142

Patrick Flavin 74-69_143

Thomas Detry 69-74_143

Yannik Paul 70-73_143

John Augenstein 75-68_143

Chris Naegel 74-69_143

Andrew Novak 70-73_143

Xinjun Zhang 70-73_143

Chris Gotterup 72-71_143

Jonas Blixt 71-72_143

Martin Trainer 71-72_143

Paul Barjon 70-73_143

Pierceson Coody 74-70_144

Chris Stroud 74-70_144

Andrew Kozan 74-70_144

Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144

Matt McCarty 72-72_144

Harry Higgs 72-72_144

Seth Reeves 75-69_144

Jacob Bergeron 73-72_145

Roger Sloan 68-77_145

Zack Fischer 68-77_145

Tyson Alexander 73-73_146

Satoshi Kodaira 70-76_146

Trevor Cone 72-74_146

Grayson Murray 75-72_147

Kevin Dougherty 74-73_147

T.J. Vogel 72-75_147

Chris Baker 71-76_147

Carson Young 72-75_147

Andrew Yun 77-70_147

Wesley Bryan 73-74_147

Brice Garnett 72-76_148

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-75_148

Jason Scrivener 75-74_149

Philip Knowles 73-76_149

Pontus Nyholm 73-76_149

Ben Kohles 75-74_149

Anthony Quayle 74-75_149

Min Woo Lee 76-73_149

Ryan McCormick 74-75_149

A.J. Crouch 71-78_149

Harrison Endycott 74-76_150

Austin Eckroat 76-75_151

Kyle Stanley 78-77_155

