Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Scores

|Friday
|At Ohio State University Golf Club-Scarlet Course
|Columbus, Ohio
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
|Second Round
David Lingmerth 62-66_128
Michael Gligic 67-67_134
Ben Martin 71-63_134
Joseph Bramlett 66-68_134
Jonathan Byrd 68-66_134
Zecheng Dou 67-67_134
Kevin Roy 67-68_135
Kelly Kraft 68-67_135
Justin Lower 68-68_136
Tano Goya 68-68_136
Austin Cook 66-70_136
Sean O’Hair 72-64_136
Nick Hardy 72-64_136
Paul Haley II 68-68_136
Brandon Hagy 65-71_136
Brian Stuard 66-71_137
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-68_137
Fabián Gómez 68-69_137
Ben Taylor 70-67_137
Bo Hoag 69-68_137
Norman Xiong 66-71_137
Brent Grant 70-68_138
Sung Kang 70-68_138
Aaron Baddeley 65-73_138
Carl Yuan 67-71_138
William McGirt 69-69_138
Dawson Armstrong 70-68_138
David Kocher 68-70_138
Patrick Fishburn 69-70_139
Mac Meissner 68-71_139
Kyle Westmoreland 71-68_139
Tommy Gainey 75-64_139
Robby Shelton 67-72_139
Eric Cole 70-69_139
Justin Suh 68-71_139
Dean Burmester 69-70_139
Byeong Hun An 72-67_139
Seonghyeon Kim 69-70_139
Henrik Norlander 69-70_139
Will Gordon 67-73_140
Brandon Matthews 76-64_140
Rob Oppenheim 70-70_140
David Skinns 67-73_140
Sam Stevens 71-69_140
Seung-Yul Noh 68-72_140
Mark Anderson 70-70_140
Dylan Wu 72-68_140
Ryan Armour 68-72_140
Chan Kim 68-72_140
Nelson Ledesma 69-71_140
Rick Lamb 69-71_140
Josh Teater 71-69_140
Joey Garber 69-71_140
Kevin Chappell 71-69_140
Matti Schmid 71-70_141
Dawie van der Walt 72-69_141
Davis Thompson 72-69_141
Brandon Crick 74-67_141
Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141
Scott Brown 72-69_141
Augusto Núñez 70-71_141
Jimmy Stanger 70-71_141
Quade Cummins 70-71_141
Trevor Werbylo 71-70_141
Hurly Long 70-71_141
Camilo Villegas 70-71_141
Michael Kim 72-69_141
Jared Wolfe 65-76_141
MJ Daffue 72-69_141
Jim Knous 72-69_141
Bo Van Pelt 67-74_141
Bill Haas 71-70_141
Hank Lebioda 71-70_141
Chase Seiffert 68-73_141
Shad Tuten 69-72_141
Harry Hall 69-72_141
Marcelo Rozo 70-71_141
The following players failed to make the cut.
Jeremy Paul 72-70_142
Scott Harrington 72-70_142
Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142
Nicolas Echavarria 77-65_142
Vaughn Taylor 68-74_142
Robert Garrigus 73-69_142
Ashton Van Horne 78-64_142
Vincent Norrman 72-70_142
Nicholas Lindheim 72-70_142
Erik Barnes 68-74_142
John VanDerLaan 70-72_142
Kevin Yu 71-71_142
Tom Whitney 73-69_142
Brandon Harkins 71-71_142
Shawn Stefani 71-71_142
Curtis Thompson 73-69_142
Patrick Flavin 74-69_143
Thomas Detry 69-74_143
Yannik Paul 70-73_143
John Augenstein 75-68_143
Chris Naegel 74-69_143
Andrew Novak 70-73_143
Xinjun Zhang 70-73_143
Chris Gotterup 72-71_143
Jonas Blixt 71-72_143
Martin Trainer 71-72_143
Paul Barjon 70-73_143
Pierceson Coody 74-70_144
Chris Stroud 74-70_144
Andrew Kozan 74-70_144
Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144
Matt McCarty 72-72_144
Harry Higgs 72-72_144
Seth Reeves 75-69_144
Jacob Bergeron 73-72_145
Roger Sloan 68-77_145
Zack Fischer 68-77_145
Tyson Alexander 73-73_146
Satoshi Kodaira 70-76_146
Trevor Cone 72-74_146
Grayson Murray 75-72_147
Kevin Dougherty 74-73_147
T.J. Vogel 72-75_147
Chris Baker 71-76_147
Carson Young 72-75_147
Andrew Yun 77-70_147
Wesley Bryan 73-74_147
Brice Garnett 72-76_148
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-75_148
Jason Scrivener 75-74_149
Philip Knowles 73-76_149
Pontus Nyholm 73-76_149
Ben Kohles 75-74_149
Anthony Quayle 74-75_149
Min Woo Lee 76-73_149
Ryan McCormick 74-75_149
A.J. Crouch 71-78_149
Harrison Endycott 74-76_150
Austin Eckroat 76-75_151
Kyle Stanley 78-77_155
