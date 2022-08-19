Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
1
3
1
1
9

Ohtani dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
.263

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Rengifo 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Fletcher ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .223
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .104
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 4 0 0 9
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Carpenter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Los Angeles 010 000 000_1 3 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR_Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs_Walsh (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Detroit 0. RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 0.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

GIDP_Reyes, Greene, Schoop.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, W, 4-8 9 4 0 0 0 9 97 3.14
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, L, 0-1 7 3 1 1 1 6 90 2.81
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.47
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.93

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:15. A_28,197 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories