L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
1
3
1
1
9
Ohtani dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
.263
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Carpenter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR_Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs_Walsh (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Detroit 0. RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 0.
GIDP_Reyes, Greene, Schoop.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 4-8
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|97
|3.14
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 0-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|90
|2.81
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.47
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.93
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:15. A_28,197 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.