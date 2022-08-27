On Air: This Just In
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 7:16 pm
Los Angeles

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 0 2 0
Ohtani p-dh 2 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 0
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0
Rengifo 3b 4 0 1 1 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0
Aguilar rf 4 0 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 1
Los Angeles 000 001 001 2
Toronto 000 000 000 0

E_Velazquez (8), Bichette (16). DP_Los Angeles 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Aguilar (1), Guerrero Jr. (28). HR_Velazquez (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,11-8 7 2 0 0 1 9
Herget S,3-4 2 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Manoah L,12-7 7 4 1 1 2 8
García 1 1 0 0 2 1
Bass 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Manoah (Adell).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_45,311 (53,506).

