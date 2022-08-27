L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Los Angeles
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Velazquez (8), Bichette (16). DP_Los Angeles 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Aguilar (1), Guerrero Jr. (28). HR_Velazquez (8).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,11-8
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Herget S,3-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah L,12-7
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Manoah (Adell).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_45,311 (53,506).
