L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
6
2
4
11
Ohtani p-dh
2
0
0
0
2
1
.260
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|11
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Aguilar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001_2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
E_Velazquez (8), Bichette (16). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Aguilar (1), Guerrero Jr. (28). HR_Velazquez (8), off Bass. RBIs_Rengifo (36), Velazquez (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell 3, Ford); Toronto 2 (Kirk, Biggio). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Rengifo. GIDP_Trout.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 11-8
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|109
|2.67
|Herget, S, 3-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.79
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 12-7
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|105
|2.60
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|2.62
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.64
HBP_Manoah (Adell).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_45,311 (53,506).
