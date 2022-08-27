On Air: This Just In
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 11
Ohtani p-dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .260
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .290
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
Rengifo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .157
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Aguilar rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .201
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 1 11
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Los Angeles 000 001 001_2 6 1
Toronto 000 000 000_0 2 1

E_Velazquez (8), Bichette (16). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Aguilar (1), Guerrero Jr. (28). HR_Velazquez (8), off Bass. RBIs_Rengifo (36), Velazquez (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell 3, Ford); Toronto 2 (Kirk, Biggio). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Rengifo. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, W, 11-8 7 2 0 0 1 9 109 2.67
Herget, S, 3-4 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.79
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, L, 12-7 7 4 1 1 2 8 105 2.60
García 1 1 0 0 2 1 30 2.62
Bass 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 1.64

HBP_Manoah (Adell).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_45,311 (53,506).

