L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Oakland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

1

7

1

3

8 Bride 3b

4

1

0

0

1

1

.217 READ MORE

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 3 8 Bride 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .217 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Murphy c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .242 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Andrus ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .243 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .187 Garcia 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278 a-Brown ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 b-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 c-Bolt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 7 2 2 5 Fletcher ss-2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .212 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Rengifo 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Ward rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Walsh 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Adell lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Gosselin 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .143 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118

Oakland 000 010 000_1 7 2 Los Angeles 110 100 00x_3 7 0

a-walked for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Allen in the 6th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 9th.

E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (42), Fletcher (5), Gosselin (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Allen, Piscotty 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Sierra). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Bride.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 6-8 6 6 3 2 2 4 90 3.04 Snead 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.00 Pruitt 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.55

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, W, 3-4 5 5 1 0 2 5 91 4.55 Wantz, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 3.10 Herget, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.52 Quijada, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15

HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz. PB_Stassi (7).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.