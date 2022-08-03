L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|a-Brown ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|c-Bolt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|2
|5
|
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Adell lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-walked for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Allen in the 6th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 9th.
E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (42), Fletcher (5), Gosselin (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Allen, Piscotty 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Sierra). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Bride.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-8
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|90
|3.04
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.00
|Pruitt
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.55
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 3-4
|5
|
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|91
|4.55
|Wantz, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.10
|Herget, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.52
|Quijada, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.15
HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz. PB_Stassi (7).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).
