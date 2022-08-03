Trending:
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 12:30 am
1 min read
      

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 8
Bride 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .217
Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Murphy c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .242
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Andrus ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .243
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .187
Garcia 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278
a-Brown ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
b-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
c-Bolt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 7 2 2 5
Fletcher ss-2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .212
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Rengifo 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Ward rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Walsh 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .234
Adell lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Gosselin 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .143
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Oakland 000 010 000_1 7 2
Los Angeles 110 100 00x_3 7 0

a-walked for Garcia in the 6th. b-struck out for Allen in the 6th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 9th.

E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (42), Fletcher (5), Gosselin (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Allen, Piscotty 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Sierra). RISP_Oakland 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Bride.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 6-8 6 6 3 2 2 4 90 3.04
Snead 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.00
Pruitt 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.55
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, W, 3-4 5 5 1 0 2 5 91 4.55
Wantz, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 3.10
Herget, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.52
Quijada, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15

HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz. PB_Stassi (7).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).

Top Stories